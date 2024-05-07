Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.79

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 27720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

