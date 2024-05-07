Terra (LUNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $24.56 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $443.89 million and approximately $24.56 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 732,778,840 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

