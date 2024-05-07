Idaho Trust Bank Has $449,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EWH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 920,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

