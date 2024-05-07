THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Boosted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries accounts for 5.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 2.76% of THOR Industries worth $174,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 121.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

