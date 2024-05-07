HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. HP comprises approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.0 %

HPQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.