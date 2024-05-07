HI (HI) Reaches One Day Volume of $218,749.75

HI (HI) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $218,749.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,418.61 or 1.00106687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012822 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00052129 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $208,915.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.