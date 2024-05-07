Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $58.93. 783,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.71. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.