Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,271,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,854 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.64.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 252,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 83,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

