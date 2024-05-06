United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 2,240 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.51. 470,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $264.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.