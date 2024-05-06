Adam Munoz Sells 42,573 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays boosted their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

