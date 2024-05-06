Spire Wealth Management Acquires 455 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.95. 3,080,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,335. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

