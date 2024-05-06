SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.57.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.72. 1,907,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 4.21. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

