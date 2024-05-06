StockNews.com Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 571,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

