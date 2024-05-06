Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $44.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

