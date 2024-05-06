GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of JOB remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

