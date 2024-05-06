Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Autohome to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autohome Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $26.90 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

