Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Performance

NYSE AGRO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.24. 563,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AGRO

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.