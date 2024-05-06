Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.
Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
NYSE AGRO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.24. 563,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
