Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00058102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007793 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,935,702 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

