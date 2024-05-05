Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.38 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $104.31 million and $6.38 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.