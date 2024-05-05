Stratis (STRAX) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $75,880.19 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.48 or 0.04910584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00057893 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

