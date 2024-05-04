Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBTGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million.

Shares of OBT traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

