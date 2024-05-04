Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.
Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %
MAR traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $234.59. 1,572,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.13.
Marriott International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International
In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.
