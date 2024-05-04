Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Open Text has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Open Text Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.25. 3,706,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,893. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. Open Text has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

