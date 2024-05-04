Magna International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Magna International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 3,988,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore lowered shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

