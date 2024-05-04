Stokes Family Office LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,768,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total value of $2,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.82, for a total transaction of $4,287,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,581,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,768,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,993 shares of company stock worth $184,255,474 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.76 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.