Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2 %

USAT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

