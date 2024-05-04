Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2 %
USAT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,261. The stock has a market cap of $421.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.