Xcel Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5475 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

