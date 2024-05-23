Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

