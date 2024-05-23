Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $55.14 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $55,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.2 %

MSM stock opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.24 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

