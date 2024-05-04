Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.88.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.33. 452,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.