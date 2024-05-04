Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 259,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.74. The company had a trading volume of 610,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,134. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.