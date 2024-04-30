OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,471.5 days.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. OCI has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

