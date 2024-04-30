OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,200 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 934,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,471.5 days.
OCI Stock Performance
Shares of OCINF stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. OCI has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.98.
OCI Company Profile
