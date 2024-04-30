Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 882,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,308,000 after purchasing an additional 277,156 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 161.6% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $167.90 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,711,144 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

