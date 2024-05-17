Barings LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $762.67. The company had a trading volume of 189,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $747.52 and its 200-day moving average is $724.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.13 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

