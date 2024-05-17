Apexium Financial LP Acquires Shares of 14,260 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 902,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,727. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,765 shares of company stock valued at $745,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

