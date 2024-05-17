Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

Shares of XTNT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 38,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,499. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.19 and a beta of 0.30. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth $408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,319 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

