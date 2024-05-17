Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,982. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.45.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

