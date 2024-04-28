The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -755.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of MAC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Macerich has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Macerich (NYSE:MACGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,030. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

