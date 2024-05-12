AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 124 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 188,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.81. The stock had a trading volume of 568,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $252.08 and a 1 year high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

