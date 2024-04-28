Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $321.10

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOMGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.10 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.14). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.10), with a volume of 535,391 shares.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.10 million, a PE ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Somero Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.