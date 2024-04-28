Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $321.10

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.10 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 335.50 ($4.14). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.10), with a volume of 535,391 shares.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 321.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.10 million, a PE ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.69%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

