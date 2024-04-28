IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $14.52 Million Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.52% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.