IAG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $9.83 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

