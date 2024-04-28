PL Capital Advisors LLC Sells 352,894 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352,894 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.