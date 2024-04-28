Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 26.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

