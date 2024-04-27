Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.

Victrex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Victrex has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

