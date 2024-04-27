Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Victrex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VTXPF remained flat at $17.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Victrex has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Victrex
