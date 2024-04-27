Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Gartner by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $448.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $464.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.73 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.60.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

