Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,237.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,149.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $714.63 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.