Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mullen Group

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.