Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MSB opened at $17.31 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11.
Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 172.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
