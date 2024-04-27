Litecoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75.71 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $75.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,760,075 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,740,434.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00502728 USD and is up 12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.